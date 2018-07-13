Cris Carter reveals why Terrell Owens will ‘regret’ missing the Pro Hall of Fame ceremony
Video Details
Cris Carter reacts to reports the Pro Hall of Fame will not individually honor Terrell Owens at the upcoming ceremony. Additionally, Cris reveals why he thinks T.O. will 'regret' not coming to the ceremony.
