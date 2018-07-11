Cris Carter on what’s limiting Carmelo Anthony’s choices next season
Cris Carter tells Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe on First Things First that 'Melo is about getting buckets' and why that is limiting Anthony's options to the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
