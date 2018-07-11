Cris Carter reacts to reports Clint Capela turned down 5-yr/ 85M contact from the Houston Rockets
In his reaction to Clint Capela turning down a 5-yr/ 85M offer from the Houston Rockets, Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why the Rockets need Capela and how he rounds out Houston's Big 3 along with Chris Paul and James Harden. Do you agree with Cris?
