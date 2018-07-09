Cris Carter reveals how Boogie Cousins adjusting to the Warriors will be his toughest challenge
Video Details
Cris Carter tells Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe on First Things First about how DeMarcus Cousins may handle the struggle to maintain a good stats sheet while competing with great teammates on the Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices