Nick Wright details how Kawhi would make the Philadelphia 76ers contenders this season
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Ben Simmons
- Ben Simmons
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Joel Embiid
- Kawhi Leonard
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his conversation on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Wright explains to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe how Kawhi teaming up with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia would make the 76ers the second best team in basketball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices