Nick Wright reacts to a report that Kyrie Irving did not want LeBron back in 2014
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- NBA
-
Nick Wright gives his take on the report which says Kyrie Irving 'never really wanted LeBron James to come back' to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 because Irving was winning games without James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices