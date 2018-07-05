Cris and Nick react to reports that Boston should be scared of Kyrie leaving next season
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA. Hear their thoughts on Kyrie Irving and his future in the NBA. Will the star PG leave the Boston Celtics?
