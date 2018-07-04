Nick Wright details why Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving make perfect basketball sense
Nick Wright reacts to reports All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler has "no intentions" of signing a contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, due to issues with his teammates. Additionally, Nick explains to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why Butler and Kyrie Irving should teaming up makes perfect basketball sense. Do you agree with Nick?
