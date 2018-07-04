Cris Carter reveals why the Spurs should deal Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles over Philly
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his conversation with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe about the Philadelphia 76ers in talks for Kawhi Leonard, Cris Carter reveals why the San Antonio Spurs should consider trade talks only from Los Angeles teams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices