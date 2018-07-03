Nick Wright on the Lakers signing Rondo: ‘LeBron wanted to play with’ him
Nick Wright tells Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe on First Things First, after Rajon Rondo signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, that the point guard has arguably one of the highest basketball IQ's in the league and that LeBron James agrees.
