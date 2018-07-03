Cris Carter details why Magic, Lakers should make a good offer for Kawhi… NOW!
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his discussion with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter explains why Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers should make a good offer to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard to join LeBron James' squad before it's too late.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices