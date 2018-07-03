Nick Wright reacts to DeMarcus Cousins’ 1-year deal with Warriors
Video Details
- DeMarcus Cousins
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright reacts to DeMarcus Cousins signing a one-yr, 5.3M deal with Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices