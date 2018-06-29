Nick Wright on reports the Boston Celtics are willing to trade Kyrie Irving for Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- NBA
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his conversation surrounding reports that the Boston Celtics are in talks to make an offer for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, Nick Wright details the factors that may prevent a trade between the Celtics and Spurs.
