Ice Cube unveils what the BIG3 does better than the NBA
Video Details
Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, rapper-producer and BIG3 creator Ice Cube unveils what the BIG3 does better than the NBA. Additionally, Cube weighs in on the scuffle between Nate Robinson and Rashad McCants.
