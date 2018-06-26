Nick Wright reveals why James Harden deserved to win the 2018 NBA MVP over LeBron, Anthony Davis
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
During his discussion with Jenna Wolfe and Cris Carter, Nick Wright reveals why James Harden deserved to win the 2018 NBA MVP over LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices