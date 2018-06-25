Cris Carter explains why Philadelphia is the best ‘basketball fit’ for LeBron James
Joined by Chris Broussard in studio on First Things First, Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Sarah Kustok why going to the Philadelphia 76ers is such an attractive landing place for LeBron James.
