Stephen Jackson describes what makes Gregg Popovich a great coach and an even better mentor
Video Details
Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, 14-year NBA veteran Stephen Jackson weighs in on Gregg Popovich not expected to coach past 2020, revealing what Pop meant to him as a coach and a mentor. Additionally, Jax describes elements to Pop's tactics that elevate him above the rest of the field.
