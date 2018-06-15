Cris Carter defends Kevin Durant on his flippant remarks about not being ‘obsessed with winning’ titles
Reflecting on Kevin Durant saying that he's 'not obsessed with winning championships,' Cris Carter delves into KD's psyche, unveiling why fans and critics shouldn't jump to conclusions about who Durant is as a person and as a basketball player. Do you agree with Carter?
