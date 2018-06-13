Nick Wright outlines why Kobe Bryant is jealous of LeBron James
In his reaction to Kobe Bryant sarcastically saying that LeBron James needs to 'figure out a way to win' championships, Nick Wright outlines to Doug Gottlieb and Jenna Wolfe a multitude of reasons why the Black Mamba is jealous of King James. Do you agree with Nick?
