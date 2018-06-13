Stephen Jackson details why the real Hollywood ending for LeBron is on Popovich’s Spurs and not the Lakers
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- LaMarcus Aldridge
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Joining Nick Wright, Doug Gottlieb and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, 14-year NBA veteran Stephen Jackson details why the real Hollywood ending for LeBron James is with Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge on the San Antonio Spurs and not on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices