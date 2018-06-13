Nick Wright explains why Kevin Durant staying on the Golden State Warriors is not a 100% done deal

Video Details

Reflecting on the awkward comments made by Golden State's GM Bob Myers at the Warriors' championship parade as well as Kevin Durant's somewhat erratic behavior this year, Nick Wright explains to Doug Gottlieb, Stephen Jackson and Jenna Wolfe why he believes it is not a 100% done deal that KD signs a long-term deal with the Warriors.

