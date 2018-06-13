Curry vs KD: Nick Wright reveals what GM Bob Myers’ awkward joke at the Warriors’ parade could mean for Durant’s future
The Golden State Warriors just vanquished the Cleveland Cavaliers by sweeping them in the 2018 NBA Finals, earning Kevin Durant his 2nd Finals MVP trophy just as free agency kicks off. During Golden State's celebratory parade, Warriors general manager Bob Myers awkwardly joked that Durant cannot get whatever he wants like Stephen Curry did in terms of his contract negotiations despite Myers saying the polar opposite merely days before. Knowing that KD can opt out, Nick Wright and Doug Gottlieb discuss with Jenna Wolfe how this bizarre moment could affect not only Durant's upcoming contract decision, but also his relationship with Stephen Curry.
