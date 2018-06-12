Video Details

The Golden State Warriors swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals literally less than a week ago, and Kevin Durant is already contemplating on when he might retire, in addition to comparing playing in the NBA to going to school. During his conversation with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter reveals why he takes an issue with KD's comments and any professional athlete talking about retirement why they are at the height of their career. Do yo agree with Carter?