Comedy of Errors: Nick Wright debunks Dan Gilbert’s claim the Cavs can win a title without LeBron James
Video Details
With 2018 free agency in full swing, the trade rumor mill is working overtime. Amidst all the fluff and hyperbole surrounding which superstar will go where, the Cleveland Cavaliers' owner Dan Gilbert had the audacity to say that the Cavs can win a title without LeBron James. Joined by Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright debunks Gilbert's lofty claim, revealing why it's such a 'laughable' statement.
