Video Details

In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding NBA trade rumors, Nick Wright weighs in on the Warriors reportedly eying the New Orleans Pelicans' perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, cautioning Golden State why they should focus on keeping their core together before allowing rumors like this to surface. Additionally, find out why Wright thinks this would be a 'terrible' look for the NBA if AD joined Curry and Durant on Golden State.