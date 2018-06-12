Nick Wright rips Kobe for his comments on LeBron having to ‘figure out a way to win’ championships
Video Details
Kobe Bryant was recently interviewed with a handful of other players and said that LeBron James has 'got to figure out way to win' championships. In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright illustrates why this was such an ill-advised remark, identifying a plethora of situations supported by verified stats where the Black Mamba failed to win in the post-season. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices