Nick Wright rips Kobe for his comments on LeBron having to ‘figure out a way to win’ championships

Video Details

Kobe Bryant was recently interviewed with a handful of other players and said that LeBron James has 'got to figure out way to win' championships. In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright illustrates why this was such an ill-advised remark, identifying a plethora of situations supported by verified stats where the Black Mamba failed to win in the post-season. Do you agree with Nick?

More Videos »