Nick Wright describes how LeBron’s 3-6 record in the NBA Finals affects King James’ legacy

Video Details

After the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by KD, Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, Nick Wright describes to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe how LeBron James' 3-6 record in the NBA Finals affects King James' legacy. Who is the G.O.A.T. now?

More Videos »