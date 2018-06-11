Cris Carter details why LeBron James will join Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
With 2018 NBA free agency in full swing, Cris Carter details to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why he believes LeBron James will join Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. Is LA the best fit for King James?
