Nick Wright questions if LeBron injuring his hand while punching a whiteboard post-GM1 cost The King a ring
During his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers being swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, Nick Wright questions if LeBron James injuring his hand while punching a whiteboard after the Cavs' Game-1 loss cost The King a ring.
