JENNA WOLFE: They also have the ability to flip a switch on and off. Like, they could play terrible for the first two quarters and decide the third quarter is when they're gonna step it up and win a game in the third quarter. The Cavs don't have that. They can't flip a switch.

- I agree. But I do think that the Cavs have different levels. And we've seen-- even a guy like JR Smith. And I'm not saying I think the Cavs would necessarily be up 2-1 or that they would win the series. But I do think each of their players is fragile in the sense of their confidence or in the direction that they move in.

And with the Warriors, they can flip a switch. They were playing in a Game 7 at Houston down at the half double digits, and they turned around and won that game. But to me, they were a team that Houston pushed them to the brink. So how would they have responded had the Cleveland Cavaliers actually won Game 1 on their home floor?

CRIS CARTER: Right. Jenna, I think you make a good point about flipping the switch. But I want fans to understand, sometimes flipping the switch is not a negative thing. The Cavs haven't been able to flip a switch, because they're not very, very athletic. They're the oldest team in the playoffs. So yeah, they'd go through lapses. But they can't flip a switch and go from playing good to playing great basketball, as if the Warriors can.

When you talk about flip a switch, people always think it's a negative. But you can be a great team and go from a good level to a great level and sustain it for a long period of time. So that's also another version of flipping the switch.

- But the other point about margin of error-- that you allude to and that when Draymond says, we don't even have to play great-- I mean, that is the part of this series and the part, really, about the Warriors that frustrates people so much. Game 1, Kevin Durant has a bad game. He's 8 of 22. He's inefficient. And guess what? They win despite it.

Game 3-- Game 2, pardon me-- Steph Curry is 6 of 18 from the field through three quarters. How much did that hurt them? They were up 10 through three quarters. Game 3, Steph starts 1 of 14, only makes three shots the whole game. And they win anyways.

Compare that to, Kevin Love is having the best NBA finals he's ever had. LeBron is having, statistically, the best NBA finals he's ever had. LeBron is averaging 38, 9, and 11 and they haven't won yet. Kevin Love's averaging 21 and 10 and they haven't won yet. Rodney Hood comes off the bench, gives them 15 points, and they haven't won yet.

SARAH KUSTOK: And we're calling it spectacular. Like, and great for him. I was so excited for Rodney Hood. But we are calling that an excellent game. And he had 15 points.

NICK WRIGHT: He had 15. And so that's the margin. The margin is LeBron is one big game away from averaging a 40-point triple-double for the finals and they're down 3-0. Like, that's why if you're LeBron, you obviously are thinking about where you play next. And if you're a fan of any other team that doesn't have LeBron, you say, you gotta be kidding me.

Like, in sports, it's one of the unwritten rules-- you never root for injury. But if you're a fan of Oklahoma City or if you're a fan of Portland, how do you go into next season not saying, man, unless someone gets injured, the hell are we doing here? Like, that's the frustration.