Nick Wright outlines why Durant is the difference for the Warriors in the Finals, not the Cavs missing Kyrie
On First Things First, Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Sarah Kustok talk whether Kyrie Irving's absence from the Cleveland Cavaliers is costing them the NBA Finals. Wright says the difference in this series against the Warriors is KD: 'You wanna know how the Cavs could be up 3-0 in the Finals? If Kevin Durant never signs with Golden State.' Do you agree with Nick?
