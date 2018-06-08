Nick Wright unveils how Kevin Durant can enhance his legacy if he leaves Golden State
With the Cleveland Cavaliers on the verge of being swept by the Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant has a major decision to make as free agency looms in the off season. During his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright unveils how KD can enhance his legacy if he stays with Golden State. Do you agree with Nick?
