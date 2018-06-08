Nick Wright questions if Cavs losing Kyrie Irving cost LeBron James his 4th championship title

Knowing the Cleveland Cavaliers just went down 3-0 to Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, Nick Wright questions if the Cavs losing Kyrie Irving cost LeBron James a shot at his 4th ring during this current playoff run.

