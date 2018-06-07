Cris Carter on LeBron’s potential exodus from Cleveland: ‘He’s got to leave!’
After watching LeBron James suffer an epic, comeback defeat from Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Cris Carter reveals to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why it's officially time for King James to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.
