- It's the most impressive performance I've seen him. And seeing he's been to three Finals, his first one there with OKC. And to see where he was before in the Western Conference Final when they were up 3 to 1 and how his attitude now in these big moments-- it's totally changed. So he went to the right place for his personality. Now, he's got to be able to work out some other things, but it's time to recognize him for who he is. I mean, he's one of the best scorers, he's a shot-maker, and right now, at this point in his career, the situations aren't bigger than him.

Any time you can face LeBron James and be able to play the way that he's played, man, you've got to give Kevin Durant credit. Man, he's spent hundreds and thousands of hours in the gym working on his game so that last night-- that the world could see it. And as Nick said, man, he's got spots on the court-- not three spots, not five spots, he's got 10 spots on the court where he is totally, totally comfortable.

And to me, Steph is dangerous because of the length from which he can shoot. But I would much rather face Steph day to day than to face Kevin Durant day to day. Because his overall length-- and he doesn't need a pick. He doesn't need to run off a screen. He can take you one on one. He can take you off the bounce. And if you give it to him, he can just flat just shoot it. So the number of offensive weapons that he has, I believe, is scarier than what Steph presents.

- If on this three-hour show today we spend all three hours talking about Kevin Durant, I'd be fine with it. This is the best game of the guy's career. OK, this is a guy-- you guys know how irrationally much I care about NBA history. This is a guy who will end up in the pantheon. This is a guy who already's one of the 25 greatest players ever. And we saw his greatest game of his career last night. His playoff career high, another iconic shot from almost the identical spot on the court that he hit the one in game three last year, except this one was five feet further back.

You mentioned scoring from anywhere on the court. I'm going to go a deep pull here for a moment. In KD's first couple of years in the league, he reminded people of someone-- a guy named Bernard King. So Bernard King played with the Knicks. He didn't look like Bernard King. But that was the reason being he reminded everyone-- he could score from anywhere.

Bernard King famously talked about how he only had five dribble moves. He had a dribble move if you were guaring him close right, far right, straight up, close left, far left. And he would pick 17 spots on the court. He would only practice from those 17 spots. So for him, it was all a math equation. Which of my one dribble moves do I need? Which of my one of five? Which of my 1 of 17 spots?

So Bernard King said, look at my highlights. 95% of my points came from, I can draw them for you on the court. You know what KD's spots are? Every inch inside 35 feet. He has not a spot he needs to get to. He will see where the defense is guarding him and say, whatever spot is easiest to get to, I will go get there. And he's played in 13 career Finals games. He scored 25 points at least in all 13 career Finals games. He's been great, man.

CHRIS CARTER: There's three levels of scoring the basketball. That's at the rim; in the paint; there's intermediate, this being the jump shot; and beyond the three-point arc. And he is great at all three. Now there is no one else in the NBA that can say they're great at all three. He's the only player. He's the only player that can say he's great at all three.