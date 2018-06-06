Cris Carter unveils why LeBron James is immune to criticism

In his reaction to LeBron James being heavily criticized for his post-game comments after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors, Cris Carter reveals to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why King James will not be affected by all of the harsh media and fan judgment because he's been able to transcend it all throughout his life, from high school to the pros. Do you agree with Carter's analysis?

