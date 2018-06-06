Kenyon Martin unveils why Steph Curry is more of threat to LeBron’s Cavs in Game 3 than Kevin Durant
Video Details
Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First to discuss all things surrounding the 2018 NBA Finals, 15-year veteran Kenyon Martin unveils why Steph Curry is more of threat to LeBron's Cavs in Game 3 than Kevin Durant.
