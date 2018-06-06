Video Details

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals to the Warriors in heartbreaking fashion, but the real story came afterward when King James questioned '...how much more picking up of [his] teammates...' he can feasibly do. With a pivotal Game 3 set tonight between Golden State and the Cavs in Cleveland, Nick Wright reveals to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe the message behind LeBron's words and why criticism of the King's comments is one of the 'most laughable things' Nick has ever heard.