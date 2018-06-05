Brian Scalabrine on Golden State’s Andre Iguodala: ‘If he doesn’t play in Game 3, Cleveland wins’

Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, former NBA Champion Brian Scalabrine (Boston Celtics 2008) weighs in on the critical impact that Andre Iguodala could have if he plays in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Do you agree with Scal?

