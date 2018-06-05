Nick Wright questions if the Warriors need Andre Iguodala to sweep LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers
- Andre Iguodala
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Looking ahead to Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals in his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright questions if the Golden State Warriors need Andre Iguodala to sweep LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
