Cris Carter reveals why the 4th quarter is vital if LeBron’s Cavs want to make the Finals competitive
Video Details
The Golden State Warriors thumped the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-103 in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Looking ahead to Game 3, Cris Carter reveals to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why the 4th quarter is vital if LeBron's Cavs want to make this series competitive and prevent a sweep.
