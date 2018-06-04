Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Andrew Luck and why he’d ‘absolutely’ love to have Dez Bryant

Video Details

Joining Nick Wright, Cris carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Chuck Pagano, the former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, discusses his expectation for Andrew Luck in the 2018 NFL season and why he'd absolutely love to have Dez Bryant play for him.

More Videos »