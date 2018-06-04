Nick Wright outlines why LeBron’s supporting cast must be better for Cavs to down Warriors in Game 3

Video Details

In his discussion with Jenna Wolfe and Cris Carter, Nick Wright outlines why it's imperative for LeBron's supporting cast (Jeff Green, J.R. Smith, George Hill, Kyle Korver) to elevate their play for the Cavaliers to have a shot at defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Do you agree with Nick?

More Videos »