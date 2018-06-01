Antoine Walker’s advice to Tristan Thompson on dealing with Draymond Green’s antics
There is no shortage of controversial, goon-type players throughout NBA history, but none as critical to their team's success as one Draymond Green. Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, former NBA Champion Antoine Walker targets Green's scuffle with Tristan Thompson, detailing why he believes Thompson needs to elevate his physicality against Draymond come Game 2. Do you agree with Walker?
