Video Details

There is no shortage of controversial, goon-type players throughout NBA history, but none as critical to their team's success as one Draymond Green. Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, former NBA Champion Antoine Walker targets Green's scuffle with Tristan Thompson, detailing why he believes Thompson needs to elevate his physicality against Draymond come Game 2. Do you agree with Walker?