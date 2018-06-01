Nick Wright on LeBron’s 51-PT night vs Warriors in Game 1: ‘It’s one of the 3 best Finals’ performances ever’

LeBron James' electric performance in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State is one for the ages. Find out why Nick Wright and Cris Carter call The King's 51-point night one of the top-3 best Finals' performances ever.

