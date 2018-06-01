Cris Carter outlines how LeBron’s Cavs fell to Curry, KD’s Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

Video Details

Despite LeBron James notching 51 points, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors 124-114 in OT in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. In his conversation with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter addresses who is to blame for Cleveland giving away Game 1. Do you agree with Cris?

