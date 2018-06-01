Cris Carter outlines how LeBron’s Cavs fell to Curry, KD’s Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals
Video Details
Despite LeBron James notching 51 points, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors 124-114 in OT in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. In his conversation with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter addresses who is to blame for Cleveland giving away Game 1. Do you agree with Cris?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices