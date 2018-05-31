- All right, Nick, well, let's talk about how impressive this feat is, getting to the NBA finals four straight times.

- This-- my answer may surprise you guys here. But I find this wildly impressive. I understand that they're the most talented team ever. I understand they added Kevin Durant. But I'm enough of a student of NBA history-- I watched a Laker team with Shaq and Kobe in their primes, three-straight NBA championships, get bounced in round two. I watched a Piston team go to three-straight NBA finals, get swept before they got back to a fourth. You want to go all the way back to the '71 Lakers. They lose in the conference finals after going to three-straight NBA finals.

It is hard to get to four straight. There's a reason why Magic's Lakers did it once. Bird's Celtics did it once. LeBron's franchise unto himself did it once in Miami and now once in Cleveland. And now, these guys, and that's it in the last 60 years of NBA history.

And they haven't done it without being on the brink. They had to play three consecutive elimination games to get to their second NBA finals, including a Game 6 on the road against OKC before they had Kevin Durant. They had to play back-to-back elimination games, including a Game 7 on the road, to get to their fourth-straight NBA finals.

Like, I do not take this for granted. I may not love the way the Warriors constructed their team. I might not love some of the personalities on that team. But to get here when I doubted if they could-- I talked about all year long how hard four-straight is, how the injuries can catch up.

And that's one of-- the one other thing I'll say is, I give them credit. They've stayed healthy. That's hard, man. Some of that's luck, but some of that's a skill. And their ability to have, essentially, their entire team intact this time of year every year is very impressive to me. So I give them a ton of credit for this.

- I'll say, I'm not as impressed as you because, to me, it's not four years in a row making it to the finals. It's two different stories, all right? You have the Warriors, the first edition. And that got to the finals one. Next year, came back, best record in NBA, 73 wins, NBA record, but blew a championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers up 3 to 1.

Ah, you know, so what they'd do? They went and got the second-best player in the world. So, for me, they haven't been to four straight with Kevin Durant. They went to two. They had a great collection of players. One of the best collection players we've seen. Then, they went out and got the second-best player available. And with Kevin Durant, they've gone to two straight.

I don't-- I haven't been that impressed with it. They went seven games one time in this last two years with Kevin Durant. They weren't pushed last year in the playoffs at all. They got pushed one time this year in the playoffs. So, to me, it's not as impressive because of when they went out and got Kevin Durant.

If they had done this without Kevin Durant, oh, this would be-- this would be one of the-- probably the most impressive things that I've seen in the NBA in the last 30 years. But when you go out and get KD, when you were already a 73-win team, you didn't get an old, washed-up KD, like a lot of these other great teams tried to do. They tried to retread the tires on other great players.

NICK WRIGHT: [INAUDIBLE] Karl Malone, Gary Payton with the Lakers.

- Yeah, but no, they went out and got the second-best player in his prime. So I'm not overly impressed with four years in a row, because it's really about two and two.

JENNA WOLFE: Were you more impressed, though, with the-- the Warriors run up this year than last year? I know you think that this past year was a little harder. It's hard to refocus. It's hard to get the energy up, even if you have Kevin Durant. But comparing last year with Durant and this year Durant, which was a more impressive and harder year?

- Oh, I think last-- I think last year. Well, more impressive and harder are different things. Last year, the way-- to bring him in, to make that work almost instantly, and to sweep round one, sweep round two, sweep round three, and then go up 3-0 in the round-- in the NBA finals--

CRIS CARTER: Yeah, at San Antonio without their best player, New Orleans without their second-best player, and no bench--

NICK WRIGHT: You're talking about this year?

- Yes.

- This year--

- So because this year was harder, isn't that more impressive?

- I--

CRIS CARTER: I don't make it harder just because they went seven games. I said it to be easier. San Antonio didn't have Kawhi, all right? New Orleans didn't have Boogie. Now, if they had all those players and they had gone through that gauntlet, I would've been like, man, that's-- that's massively impressive.