Antoine Walker reacts to the news that Houston’s Chris Paul has already begun recruiting LeBron
Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, former NBA Champion Antoine Walker (Miami Heat 2006) reacts to the news that Houston's Chris Paul has already begun recruiting LeBron James to join CP3 and James Harden on the Rockets. Would LeBron fit in Houston?
