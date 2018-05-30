Nick Wright’s solution after 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo allegedly used fake Twitter accounts to rip Embiid, Fultz
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Joel Embiid
- Markelle Fultz
- Markelle Fultz
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
-
In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright offers his simple solution after Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo allegedly used fake Twitter accounts to rip Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, head coach Brett Brown and other players. What should Philly do?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices