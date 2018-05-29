- This season was obviously not the ultimate success. But I know what-- CC alluded to it. I know what their goal was-- secure home court, turn the season into a best of three against Golden State.

They secured that. They then went one above that. They won the first game of that best of three.

And at the end of that game, they lost their most important player. And despite that, they had a double-digit halftime lead in Game 6, and then a double-digit halftime lead in Game 7.

I can't look at one incredible two and a half quarter cold stretch of 3-point shooting and say it's an indictment on an entire system of basketball. I-- there is-- you could never have duplicated or believed that a team would miss 27 3s in a row. They overcame an injury to their version of Andre Iguodala-- the guy that can't shoot that well but is a great defender-- Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. He got injured in game 81 or game 82, was out in the first round, and then became unplayable. Like, we've seen what the Iggy injury has done to a more talented Golden State team.

And the one other reason that I can't say this year was a failure-- or it was-- or that I can say this year was a success-- let me put it like that-- is we don't know-- what if in three years, no one has taken Golden State to seven games again? What if the only elimination games Golden State plays with this group of guys are these two games, that the Rockets played them shorthanded? Are we still going to have that be an indictment?

It was-- I-- they-- you-- I-- you don't like the word unlucky, so I'll use the word unfortunate. It was an unfortunate time to have the most historically cold shooting stretch, not in Rockets history, in NBA playoff history. That's what happened. I don't think it under-- undoes everything they did this year.

- Well, if you consider this season a success, do you not change anything going into next year? Do they have all the tools in place-- I'll ask either of you-- to come back next year and take it further than they did this year?

- I wouldn't.

- Or are they missing something?

- I mean, I wouldn't. For one, they've got to make a decision with Chris Paul. And that's going to affect the rest of the roster. Are they going to commit to him?

If Houston-- if you're smart, you go after LeBron James. Why not? He's the best free agent out there. If you're trying to improve-- Golden State did it. They went and got KD after they lost to the Cavs.

Like, why wouldn't you, as Houston, go out and get the best player? He's better than the-- than Chris Paul. He's better than Harden.

He can calm the team down. And he can get a bucket or go to the free throw line. He realize how these playoff games end.

I don't care what analytics they give to LeBron. LeBron knows in the third and fourth quarter in NBA, all those stats and stuff-- they don't matter. He don't need the referee.

Like, so go get LeBron James. That's what I would do.

- The-- listen, if you can get LeBron, you go get LeBron. If you can't get LeBron, would I run it back? Yes.

Now, you mentioned a decision about Chris Paul. They've also got a decision about Clint Capela. If they lock up Chris Paul, and they resign Clint Capela, that your team.

You're going to have Harden on a max, Chris Paul on a max, Clint Capela on something close to a max. You're still, unfortunately, paying Ryan Anderson $19 million for the next couple of years, unless you get someone to take him.

Like, that's going to be your team. But that team was-- they weren't-- that team healthy, I believe, would have been good enough. And you're not guaranteed health. And that's the other concern about bringing back Chris Paul is the idea that he's going to be healthier in year--

CRIS CARTER: I don't think it's--